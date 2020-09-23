WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent museum is reopening and will kick-off with an exhibit exploring fairs and carnivals.

The museum will reopen Wednesday, Sept. 30 with its “Carnivals! Festivals! Fairs! Oh My!” exhibit that celebrates the fair tradition in Chatham-Kent, from the Jaycee Fair to the Dresden Exhibition.

“We are thrilled to be reopening this exhibit for a limited time after its unexpected closure in March due to COVID-19,” a news release from the museum said.

After weeks of strategizing, the museum team says it is read to implement its reopening plan to offer visitors fun, enjoyable, and safe experiences.

The museum has introduced enhanced safety measures in line with COVID-19 guidelines from public health. These include new public hours, reduced visitor capacity, timed admission and enhanced cleaning protocols.

The new public hours will be Wednesday to Saturday with 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. open for seniors (65 and up) and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public.

The following protocols will be implemented:

You can bring up to 9 people with you that are part of your social circle.

Please arrive no earlier than 5 minutes prior to your scheduled visit.

Interactives will be limited and the Imagination Station will remain closed.

Masks must be worn in accordance with the Chatham-Kent mandatory mask by-law (101-2020), unless a patron is exempted under that by-law.

The use of hand sanitizer is required prior to entering the exhibit space and exiting.

By entering, you acknowledge and agree on behalf yourself and those for whom you are a parent or guardian, that as an indoor facility the use of this building may include possible exposure to and illness from infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and you freely assume all such risks.

The museum asks visitors to take the Ontario online health assessment before coming to the museum and reminds people to stay home and rebook a visit if they are unwell.

A museum visit can be booked by visiting the Chatham-Kent museum website.