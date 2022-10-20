Chatham-Kent mayor’s race features challengers offering 'change' from incumbent Canniff

From shoreline flooding to an explosion that rocked the town of Wheatley, it’s been a tough four years at the helm of Chatham-Kent for incumbent mayor Darrin Canniff.

He’s now squaring off against two challengers who promise change and more accountability in the municipality.

“Those are some challenges,” says Canniff, who said the COVID-19 pandemic also made the last few years a rough ride. “But through that we've come together as a community and got through it all.”

Canniff points to an increase in the municipality’s population as evidence that Chatham-Kent is on the right track, noting it’s becoming more attractive as a place to do business and live.

Canniff says if re-elected, he pledges to invest more in arts and culture, a recreation hub and with the help of upper levels of government, tackle the ongoing affordable housing crisis.

“Over the years we haven't spent a lot on that we need to improve that,” he said. “We need recreational facilities. We are competing with every other jurisdiction in the world. When somebody looks to move, there’s a lot of places they can move. We want to make it attractive here.”

Challenger William Pickard is running on a platform of change.

“I'm a wise old man, I got experience, no spring chicken,” Pickard said. “I've seen a lot my 72 years.”

Pickard is from Thamesville, a community on the eastern side of the municipality. The former small business owner and financial planner wants to bring back fiscal responsibility and accountability.

“When you do spend, spend wisely not on, not on show, not on false gold that glitters but really isn’t gold. The basics, he said. “Needs versus wants.”

Amalgamation in 1998 is a sore spot for Pickard, who said it’s been a “complete failure.”

“It should have given us more services, better services, less cost and more efficiency, which was the great promise of amalgamation,” he said. “We've completely lost our voice in terms of controlling what goes on in our small communities.”

If elected, he said he will spread spending across all corners of the municipality, not just the core.

“We can't really turn the clock back unfortunately. But we can certainly make the municipality work as a whole,” Pickard said.

Andy Fisher will be 32 years old on Election Day — saying he’s seen some eyebrow raising decisions come out of town hall over the past four years.

“My eyebrows are getting a workout,” he quipped from his hotel room in Cuba. “I wasn't really considering (running for mayor) at first until I saw that (Canniff) was running unopposed and then I thought well, why not give it a shot?”

He agrees accountability and transparency is lacking in Chatham-Kent and wants to give more opportunities for public input on municipal projects.

“I want to make it so the public can come and ask questions whenever they need to and raise concerns and there's been a lot of issues where there's like a huge project on the horizon,” Fisher said.

He also sees great potential to grow the population and add more amenities to make Chatham-Kent the best place to raise a family.

“I want to bring higher paying jobs and want to try and bring more sources of entertainment and things like that to keep families here,” said Fisher.

Election Day is Oct. 24.