WINDSOR, ONT. -- The first ever virtual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference has wrapped up.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff tells CTV News he’s feeling positive about big issues his municipality continues to face.

He says shoreline erosion, high speed internet and reopening Talbot Trail top the list.

A list Canniff says he detailed to Premier Doug Ford a week ago today while he was in the region.

Canniff says connecting towns to high-speed internet should take a couple years, but shoreline erosion could and probably will take longer.

When it comes to the closed section of Talbot Trail the old Number 3 near Wheatley, Canniff says federal dollars are needed to relocate the former provincial highway.

Anywhere from $50 million to $100 million is needed.