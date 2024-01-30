Chatham-Kent man sentenced to nine years for impaired crash that killed two women

A 24-year-old Chatham-Kent man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday for impaired driving causing the death of two women.

Jacob Fehr will serve a prison sentence of nine years, with 117 days credit for time served in custody, for his part in a crash that killed 50-year-old Carrie Dawnette Steeman of Wheatley and her 30-year-old daughter Jacqueline Marie Steeman of Tilbury.

The two women were on their way to work on March 18, 2022 around 6:44 a.m. Court heard they were driving in a sedan westbound along County Road 34 in Leamington near Wheatley.

An oncoming pick-up truck, driven by Jacob Fehr, was travelling eastbound and veered into the westbound lane, striking the side mirror of a westbound van, which veered out of the way and mostly escaped damage. Fehr’s vehicle continued in the wrong lane, striking Carrie and Jacqueline Steeman’s vehicle head on.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, while Fehr, who was 22 at the time, sustained some broken bones, cuts to his face, and bruised lungs.

In the agreed upon statement of facts presented in court, assistant crown attorney Iain Skelton said Jacob Fehr had a blood alcohol content level far exceeding the legal limit, at 221 milligrams in 100 ml of blood.

Skelton said an officer at the scene provided evidence that he found empty beer bottles in Fehr’s vehicle and could smell alcohol on Fehr’s breath.

Fehr also had two prior convictions for impaired driving in 2019 and the day of the crash was driving with a prohibited licence.

At the outset of proceedings Tuesday, Fehr pleaded guilty to five charges, including impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, driving with a prohibited licence and dangerous driving causing death.

The matter did not go to trial because Fehr pleaded out.

Sentence

The crown and defence made a joint submission of nine years for the sentence, but disagreed on the how long Fehr should be banned from operating a motor vehicle.

Ontario Court Justice Sharon Murphy ruled Fehr will not be able to operate a vehicle for 20 years.

During her sentencing, Justice Murphy said the crash leaves in its wake human wreckage and the loss of Carrie and Jacqueline Steeman is immeasurable and enduring for the family.

“The pain, anger, and anguish that the family and friends have suffered is palpable,” said Justice Murphy.

“When a person gets behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. he or she becomes a danger to everyone on the roadway,” Justice Murphy said. “Mr. Fehr didn’t make the choice to stay in his home. He stole keys and drove off. He set in motion a tragedy that reverberates today.”

She noted that addictions are an illness but not an illness without consequence, and the punishment fits the crime.

Victim impact statements

Provincial courtroom one was packed full Tuesday, with both the families of the two victims and Fehr in attendance as family members read their victim impact statements for the court.

Among those to read was Carrie Steeman’s husband, Theodore. He said he now lives on social assistance and has lost all enjoyment in life.

“My wife was everything. She looked after our family. She took care of the finances. And she was the glue that held our family together,” he said, fighting back tears. “I don’t have my girls anymore. The impact is everything. I’ve lost my life. It will never be the same. It’s hollow.”

Carrie’s sister Kayla Trealout said the family has taken on a massive burden since their deaths. All she has left are fond memories of her sister and niece, including their vibrant smiles.

“Those smiles now, we only see in pictures, dreams and memories,” Trealout said. “I cannot eliminate the hurt and grief that has come as a result of the loss.”

Jacqueline’s twin sister Sara Steeman told court she lacks motivation most days, and really misses her sister and their shared love of hockey.

“Life is just not the same anymore,” she told court. “I hope on this experience that people will learn that one bad decision can completely ruin another family’s life.”

Mitigating factors

Defence lawyer Daniel Scott said Jacob Fehr has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings and has been sober since the crash.

Peter Quiring, who employed one of Fehr’s family members, acted as a sponsor for Fehr and spoke to his commitment to the process of getting sober and desire to one day help others.

“I can unequivocally tell you Jake has been there consistently, has completed all of the steps and I’m quite certain he will be a blessing to somebody,” said Quiring. “He expects to be used in that way and be of service to his fellow man in that way.”

“When he comes back into society he will continue with the AA program and will help other people to cope with this seemingly hopeless disease,” Quiring said.

Scott noted the matter was subject to many pre-trials but was always on the resolution track, with his client always taking responsibility for his actions and willing to be punished and working collaboratively with the crown to avoid a drawn-out trial.

“He understands what he’s done he wants to pay for what he’s done so he can live with himself,” Scott told Ontario Court Justice Sharon Murphy.

Aggravating factors

Assistant crown attorney Skelton acknowledged the mitigating factors, noting his guilty plea is an expression of remorse, but added there are many aggravating features to the case.

Skelton said Fehr ended the life of two people, noting he’s “solely responsible for this accident… there’s nothing either of them could have done to avoid the consequences of his actions.”

Skelton pointed to Fehr’s two prior convictions for impaired operations, both in 2019, less than three years before this incident.

“That should be very concerning,” he said, saying a strong message needs to be sent to anyone who struggles with alcohol and has had interactions with criminal justice.

Skelton said Fehr has no business operating a motor vehicle that day, considering he was prohibited from doing so, but gained access to his father’s truck against the wishes of his father and chose to drive that day, which ultimately led to the death of two women.

“There is no recovery for that. They paid the ultimate price, which was not their price to pay. It should have been Mr. Fehr’s,” said Skelton.

Skelton noted a sentence of nine years is the highest sentence ever proposed for drinking and driving deaths in Windsor-Essex, “And will serve as a benchmark going forward for those who choose to drink and drive and by virtue of those poor choices, end the lives of others.”

Fehr addresses court

Prior to sentencing, Fehr tearfully addressed the court, apologizing for his actions and noting he is ready to pay the consequences for his actions.

“I’m sure the family and friends will never forget. Let me start by saying how deeply sorry I am,” a very emotional Fehr said directly to the victims’ families. “I would do anything to do that day differently. But I cannot change what happened. I’m truly, very sorry.”

“I would like to ask each of you to forgive me, but if you’re not ready I understand,” he said, noting he’s in recovery for alcoholism.

“I plan to attend these meetings for the rest of my life. With God’s help, I hope to help others,” Fehr said. “I hope my sincere and heartfelt words can give you a tiny bit of peace.”