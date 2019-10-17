Chatham-Kent man gets 10-year sentence after major drug bust
(Left to right) Chief Gary Conn and Inspector Trevor Crane. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 4:59PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 8:18PM EDT
CHATHAM-KENT -- A 36-year-old man, originally from Dresden, is beginning a 10-year jail sentence for his part in one of the largest drug busts in Chatham-Kent's history.
Chatham-Kent Police seized more than $2.6-million worth of drugs from a Chatham apartment on April 10, 2019.
The drugs included cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.
Police also confiscated $52,000 in Canadian currency along with a 9mm handgun and ammunition.
Jonathan Toornstra was facing a number of charges, but pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, along an unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Toornstra has already spent nearly 300 days in custody, which will count toward his prison time.
In an unusual move, the court agreed to a request by the lead police investigator, that the $52,000 seized by authorities will help pay for the education of Toornstra's son living in Waterloo and his daughter living in Chatham-Kent.