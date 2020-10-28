WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been arrested and charged with multiple criminal offences, including human trafficking.

Last month, Chatham-Kent police say they received information regarding domestic abuse and the human trafficking of a local woman by an intimate partner.

“Human trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation or harbouring of persons for the purposes of exploitation, typically in the sex industry or for forced labour,” said Chief Gary Conn. “The reality is that human trafficking is real and it is here in our community.”

The man was arrested and charged on Tuesday with the following offences:

Sexual Assault

Assault

Assault

Human Trafficking

Receiving Material Benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons

Derive Material Benefit

Exercising Control

Procuring

Advertise Sexual Services

He has been released pending a future court date of November 24, 2020.

“Although we can’t provide more information regarding this specific investigation, as the matter is now before the courts, we would like to encourage those, who believe they may be a victim of human trafficking or know of someone who is being exploited, to please find the strength to come forward,” said Conn. “Help and support services are available.”

More information about human trafficking is available online.