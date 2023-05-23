Chatham-Kent lowers flags in recognition of triple fatal Wallaceburg crash

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is lowering its flags to half-mast to honour the three young lives lost in a fatal crash over the weekend.

Three Wallaceburg residents in their 20s have died after a collision involving a vehicle and semi-tanker truck on Sunday. The vehicle was carrying five passengers.

“This is heart-breaking news. As a community we sit in shock and grief thinking of the families, friends and CK staff who are suffering an unthinkable loss,” Mayor Darrin Canniff said in a news release. “Our thoughts also extend to the driver of the tanker truck as well as our first responders who attended at the scene and provided exemplary service.”

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 9:55 p.m. Sunday on McNaughton Avenue at Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.

The driver, a 23-year-old Wallaceburg woman, was driving a car with four other people inside on Wallace St. when the vehicle went onto McNaughton Ave. and struck a tractor trailer which was driving northbound on McNaughton, Chatham-Kent police say.

Police say the driver, along with a 24-year-old Wallaceburg man and a 24-year-old Wallaceburg woman, who were passengers in the car, sustained fatal injuries in the collision and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger in the car, a 25-year-old Dover woman, is in critical condition in a London hospital and the fourth passenger is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tanker truck also sustained minor injuries.

The municipality says flags will be flown at half-mast in recognition of these lives at the Wallaceburg Municipal Centre from Tuesday, May 23 throughout the weekend as funeral details are not known at this time.

There will also be a moment of silence at Chatham-Kent council’s meeting on Monday.