The municipality of Chatham-Kent is looking to join the growing list of communities to offer sandbags to residents who are concerned about high water levels.

Councillor Anthony Ceccacci wants to create a municipal sandbag program for next year.

He is asking the municipality to consider a limit of 85 bags per property.

The estimated cost of the program is $200,000 a year, and the motion will be considered during the 2020 budget deliberations.

A number of communities in Windsor-Essex are already offering sandbags to residents.

The Town of Lakeshore says it has already handed out more than 100,000 sandbags since flooding concerns first surfaced in May.

Windsor, Amherstburg, LaSalle, Kingsville Leamington and Essex have also offered sandbags to residents to help protect their properties.