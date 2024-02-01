Chatham-Kent looking for feedback on sports facilities

Chatham-Kent is doing a review of its policies on how sports courts are allocated to user groups.

Members of the public are being asked to complete a survey or submit questions that will be used in a draft policy to be presented later in the year.

“We use the allocation policy as an important tool to ensure playable hours are distributed to groups fairly and consistently while also making sure our facilities are being used to the best of their ability,” said Ian Clark, manager of parks recreation and cemeteries. “These facilities are expensive public assets so our ultimate goal is to ensure the groups who are using them, and the way they are being used, is maximizing the facility’s benefit to the whole community.”

The new Sport Facilities Allocation Policy is expected to combine an updated Ice Allocation Policy with a new framework governing outdoor sport facilities.

The municipality has not previously had a formal policy consistently applied across Chatham-Kent for the allocation of time on sport fields, ball diamonds, and tennis/pickleball courts.