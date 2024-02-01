WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham-Kent looking for feedback on sports facilities

    Chatham Community Services Soccer Field #1. (Source: Municipality of Chatham-Kent) Chatham Community Services Soccer Field #1. (Source: Municipality of Chatham-Kent)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent is doing a review of its policies on how sports courts are allocated to user groups.

    Members of the public are being asked to complete a survey or submit questions that will be used in a draft policy to be presented later in the year.

    “We use the allocation policy as an important tool to ensure playable hours are distributed to groups fairly and consistently while also making sure our facilities are being used to the best of their ability,” said Ian Clark, manager of parks recreation and cemeteries. “These facilities are expensive public assets so our ultimate goal is to ensure the groups who are using them, and the way they are being used, is maximizing the facility’s benefit to the whole community.”

    The new Sport Facilities Allocation Policy is expected to combine an updated Ice Allocation Policy with a new framework governing outdoor sport facilities.

    The municipality has not previously had a formal policy consistently applied across Chatham-Kent for the allocation of time on sport fields, ball diamonds, and tennis/pickleball courts. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News