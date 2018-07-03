

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent politician Rick Nicholls was recently re-elected to his seat in Chatham-Kent-Leamington and now, he’s looking to his colleagues at Queen’s Park to elect him for the position of Speaker.

Rick Nicholls is entering his third term representing the southwestern Ontario region, but in an open letter posted online Tuesday, informed his colleagues of his intentions to become the next Speaker of Ontario Parliament.

“Four years of experience as Deputy Speaker have prepared me for the role,” Nicholls writes in the open letter. “I know what it means to enforce the rules of debate impartially, to avoid favouritism, to censure respectfully and to allow the procedure of the House to run smoothly.”

“I will continue such an approach as your Speaker,” he notes in the letter, which was posted in a tweet that was directed at the respective leaders of his party, the Liberals and NDP.

Nicholls was first elected in 2011 and touts his “strong sense of fair play” which was developed over his many years of officiating provincial basketball, hockey and baseball.

The Progressive Conservative MPP was previously ran to be speaker in 2014 but lost on the third ballot to Liberal MPP Dave Levac. Vote totals were never publicly released.

Ontario MPP’s will elect the next Speaker by way of secret ballot when the legislature is recalled on July 11. The Speaker is typically a member of the governing party.