WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent officials are asking for public input on a request to re-name the St. Clair College Chatham Campus Ball Diamonds Bob Weedon Field.

The Maple City Slo-Pitch League made the request to recognize Weedon for his more than 50 years of service to the sports scene in Chatham-Kent, a news release from the municipality stated.

Weedon serviced as president of the league from 1978 to 2019 and has also served as a long-time coach, umpire and executive.

He was also served on provincial and national executives and has been involved in umpiring the Ontario Special Olympics and the World Special Olympics games.

He is a member of the Slo-Pitch Ontario Association Hall of fame, the Chatham Sports Hall of Fame and is a recipient of the Government of Ontario Syl Apps Volunteer Achievement Award.

Those who would like to comment on the request can visit the survey website to weigh-in.

The survey closes Friday, July 24 council will then make a decision during a coming meeting.