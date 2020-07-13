WINDSOR, ONT. -- There were no injuries reported, but an estimated $100,000 in damages from a house fire in Chatham-Kent.

Fire crews responded to reports of a possible structure fire at 161 Edgar Street in Chatham on Monday around 9:25 a.m.

Once they arrived on scene, crews were met with “heavy smoke showing from the structure,” a news release stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services fire investigation is now on the scene.