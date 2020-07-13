Advertisement
Chatham-Kent house fire causes approximately $100,000 in losses
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 12:14PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 13, 2020 12:27PM EDT
A house fire caused around $100,000 in damages to a home on Edgar Street in Chatham-Kent on Monday, July 13 2020. (courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- There were no injuries reported, but an estimated $100,000 in damages from a house fire in Chatham-Kent.
Fire crews responded to reports of a possible structure fire at 161 Edgar Street in Chatham on Monday around 9:25 a.m.
Once they arrived on scene, crews were met with “heavy smoke showing from the structure,” a news release stated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and a Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services fire investigation is now on the scene.