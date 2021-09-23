Advertisement
Chatham-Kent house fire causes $250,000 in damages
Published Thursday, September 23, 2021 7:12PM EDT
Fire crews responded to a house fire at 29657 Zone Road 4 in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Multiple fire crews responded to a Chatham-Kent house fire that caused an estimated $250,000 in damages.
Crews from Thamesville, Bothwell and Ordord responded to the blaze at 29657 Zone Road 4 around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
Fire officials say there were no injuries reported.
The cause is undetermined and the damages are estimated at $250,000.
