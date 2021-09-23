WINDSOR, ONT. -- Multiple fire crews responded to a Chatham-Kent house fire that caused an estimated $250,000 in damages.

Crews from Thamesville, Bothwell and Ordord responded to the blaze at 29657 Zone Road 4 around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say there were no injuries reported.

The cause is undetermined and the damages are estimated at $250,000.