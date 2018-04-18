

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent officials want the public’s opinion on a draft bylaw which recommends repealing the current taxi bylaw and replacing it with a vehicle for hire bylaw.

The proposed bylaw would regulate all vehicles for hire that carry passengers, in exchange for a fee such as taxicabs and private vehicles for hire. It would also include private transportation companies such as Uber or Lyft etc.

Some of the highlights:

-All vehicles for hire must provide insurance for carrying passengers, must meet vehicle safety requirements and must provide police checks etc.;

-No plate limit;

-No zones;

-A dispatch office along with 24-hour dispatch service would no longer be required. If a business wished to have a dispatch/taxi establishment office it would have to comply with the zoning bylaw;

-The removal of the dispatch office could permit drivers to use cell phones rather than have a dispatcher;

-The vehicle for hire bylaw does not regulate fares/tariffs. The bylaw does state that the rate to be charge shall be posted in a visible manner to any passenger or ensure the passenger is aware of the fare, and has agreed to the fare, to be charged before providing the service.

This bylaw, if approved, would permit an individual who wished to operate his/her own vehicle as a vehicle for hire if they met the requirements of the bylaw.

The draft report has been posted to the municipal website for public input.

A public consultation meeting to discuss the draft will be held on Wednesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the Civic Centre in Chatham.

Anyone wishing to speak to this matter at the public meeting is invited to do so.

Council will receive a summary of the public comments and concerns received, and minutes from the public meeting when the draft by-law and report are presented to council in May.

Deputations for this item will not be permitted at the May council meeting.

Public comments can be emailed to CKlicensing@chatham-kent.ca.