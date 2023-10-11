Chatham-Kent home builders renew calls to reduce development charges
The Chatham-Kent Home Builders’ Association (CKHBA) is renewing calls to reduce government-imposed fees on new homes.
The association said when Chatham-Kent council approved an increase of $17,316 to the already existing $9,600 developmental charge for every new single family home in the area in Aug. 2022, there was little discussion and no formal consultation with local stakeholders, including the CKHBA.
“It was sort of done without any real notice to our industry,” said CKHBA executive officer Dan VanMoorsel.
The CKHBA says it isn’t opposed to development charges, but has been trying to work with Chatham-Kent council and municipal staff for more than a year to reduce the cost of building new homes, at a time in which the region and province are experiencing a housing supply crisis.
VanMoorsel said the CKHBA is concerned home builders are now looking elsewhere to invest.
“It's just a lot to swallow for one municipality that has a huge cost advantage,” he said.
“We have land, our prices are more inexpensive. We have good quality builders, we have the ability to act fast and build more homes. But that additional cost begins to take away our advantage. And then as it takes away our advantage, people start choosing other areas.”
He said the CKHBA shared a proposal with municipal officials in Dec. 2022 that balanced the needs of the municipality with that of new home buyers, but believes staff did not give the proposal due consideration.
“It's really brought us to a grinding halt,” VanMoorsel said.
The CKHBA said the matter has now been referred to the Ontario Land Tribunal while they implore council members to meet with stakeholders and discuss a development charge model that will provide more certainty and predictability for future residents of Chatham-Kent.
The municipality released a statement Wednesday saying it could only offer a limited response given a legal proceeding has been initiated, however, officials say collecting development charges is a primary revenue tool which ultimately reduces to overall burden on taxpayers.
“As the population continues to grow, the municipality has to undertake more infrastructure projects and continue to provide a stable level of service,” according to the statement. “The money the municipality collects from development charges pays for part of the capital costs due to more people using the infrastructure.”
Officials say development charges could help fund capital projects such as expanding libraries and community centres, park amenities, building a new fire station, sewer and watermain extensions, among others.
Municipal officials add the majority of cities and towns in the province have implemented development charges, and many are “significantly higher” than those in Chatham-Kent.
“The concern is that we're just not having a very collaborative effort on it. We're not maybe coming up with a number that's reasonable for what our municipality looks like and for what our cost structures are and it's sort of gotten to a point where we're off to the land tribunal now, but that's a very expensive process for everybody. And we just feel like there should be a better deal at the table that reflects how our municipality is growing,” VanMoorsel said.
The statement said two public meetings were held before the development charges bylaw was passed, which met the “strict public consultation obligations that all municipalities must follow before a Development Charges bylaw can be passed.”
VanMoorsel also noted the provincial government most recently awarded the municipality “strong mayor powers,” with the express intent of reducing red tape and giving municipalities the flexibility they need to make housing more affordable and increase housing construction. Suggesting there have not been any reductions, while financial “strong mayor” incentives are being accepted, despite the powers being declined.
“I'm not advocating for the mayor to clamp down and shut things down and push every development through and erase developmental charges,” VanMoorsel said. “That's not what we're asking for. But if you're going to renounce these powers, but still accept the money, then please put us in a room and have a discussion. I'm sure they don't even know what our true pain points are.”
