Chatham-Kent Healthcare Alliance deals with increased pressure on acute care system, warns of longer wait times

Chatham-Kent Healthcare Alliance (CKHA) is asking patients to seek care for non-emergency needs in community settings rather than the emergency room as the hospital has been dealing with bed shortages and a strained system.

On Tuesday, a news release from the hospital asked the public to first look to their family doctors or a walk-in clinic before turning to the emergency department.

“Although emergency cases are always attended to immediately to receive rapid medical treatment, patients attending the Emergency Department at CKHA for non-emergency ailments should expect longer wait times than usual,” the release said. “Ambulance response times for non-emergency situations may also be longer than usual.”

Where possible, patients are advised to seek alternative options for care:

For a list of local walk-in clinics and COVID-19 resources, visit the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team’s resource page.

www.eriestclairhealthline.ca offers an extensive directory of health services in the region.

Health Connect Ontario (replaces the former Telehealth Ontario) offers health advice 7 days a week, 24 hours a day; dial 8-1-1 or visit the online tool by clicking here.

CKHA said the hospital and its partners continue to collaborate to make sure the regional system can handle the influx of patients due to COVID-19 and ensure timely access to care.

If you or someone you know are experiencing a medical emergency, please do not hesitate to dial 9-1-1 or visit your nearest Emergency Department.