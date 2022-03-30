Chatham-Kent Health Alliance workers found allegedly 'snooping' through patient files

Two Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) employees have been dismissed after allegedly “snooping” through the records of about 120 patients.

A news release from CHKA says the hospital discovered the privacy breach during a routine audit of patient electronic health records. Officials say the two employees accessed a number of health records without an apparent valid reason to do so.

“CKHA is committed to patient centered care and preserving patients’ trust in the care they are receiving and the staff providing that care,” said Lori Marshall, president and CEO of CKHA. “We regret that these privacy breaches happened. We will continue the routine auditing of patient electronic health records.”

An investigation was launched and found due to a lack of pattern to the record access, it was determined the cases were of “random snooping due to curiosity,” officials say. CKHA confirms the employees did not copy or print the health records.

The employees no longer work for CKHA, officials say.

The hospital offers its staff with annual privacy training in addition to the hospital information system training. CKHA says it will be implementing further privacy education through its internal communication tools.

CKHA has reported the privacy breaches to Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) and has notified individuals affected.