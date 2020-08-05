Advertisement
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance to increase testing at COVID-19 assessment centre
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is teaming up with Chatham-Kent EMS to offer more COVID-19 testing to walk-in patients.
In response to increases in both demand for testing and positive COVID-19 cases in the community CKHA and Chatham-Kent EMS will now offer outdoor testing at the assessment centre located at 47 Emma Street in Chatham.
“It is strongly encouraged to book an appointment but in order to accommodate individuals without an appointment, walk-ins are available,” a news release from CKHA states. “Due to increases in volume, waiting times will vary. We are asking for the community to be patient as we meet this demand.”
In an effort to manage traffic flow, patients are asked to be dropped off outside the building whenever possible. For those without mobility issues, CKHA is asking people to use its other patient/visitor lots. Free parking remains available at the 47 Emma Street lot.
CKHA’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre accepts patient self-referrals from people who suspect they are displaying symptoms of the virus or who have been in contact or exposed to a known COVID-19 positive case.
The organization encourages people to book an appointment online. A valid “green” Ontario health card is required.
CKHA issued the following reminders for those attending the COVID-19 Assessment Centre:
- Patients are advised to book an appointment rather than walk-in to the assessment centre. Patients who arrive as a walk-in will be seen at the earliest convenience by the health care team and may be asked to return the next day or book an appointment if all time slots are filled.
- When attending the assessment centre, please bring your health card with you. This helps the health care team properly identify you.
- As we accommodate significant increases in volume and work to meet our community need, please be aware that waiting times may vary when you attend the Assessment Centre for your swab.
- Please bring a list of medications and any other information regarding allergies and past medical issues.
- Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the last patient will be seen at 4:20 p.m.