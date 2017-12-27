

CTV Windsor





The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance has released the names of those on the search committee charged with finding a new Board of Directors.

This is the next step in the move towards a new hospital corporation for both Chatham and Wallaceburg.

The search process is being led by Rob Devitt, Ministry appointed Supervisor with the support of a Nominations and Selection Committee.

The following individuals will assist with the selection process:

Greg Aarssen

Born and raised in Wallaceburg, Greg Aarssen is an entrepreneur, investor and farmer.

Daniel Miskokomon

Dan is currently serving his second term as Chief for Walpole Island First Nation (WIFN).

Sharon Pfaff

Sharon is an accomplished healthcare clinician and leader with a diverse background at local, regional and provincial health organizations.