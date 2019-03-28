

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent is receiving a funding boost from the federal government to protect residents from flooding.

The federal government has announced $16.5 million in funding for Chatham-Kent.

Marco Mendicino, the parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Communities, made the announcement in Chatham on Thursday with mayor Darrin Canniff.

The money is for a major flooding mitigation project to reinforce the shorelines on the Thames River, the Sydenham River and McGregor Creek.

The total project cost is $40 million. The municipality must pay $24 million over 10 years.

Mendicino says it will ensure that local essential services have the increased capacity needed to manage extreme weather events.

The 6th Street Dam will also be replaced in order to reduce potential flooding and ice jams from nearby rivers.

Mendicino says increasing the capacity to handle storms will reduce property damage and provide over 56,000 residents with a "safer and healthier community for years to come."

The municipality has had two major flooding events in the last year.

A state of emergency was declared in February after an ice jam on the Thames River at the Prairie Siding Bridge caused high water levels and flooding in different parts of the municipality.

More than a dozen residents were also forced from their homes in February 2018 due to flooding and high water levels along the Thames River.

No one was injured in the flooding events.