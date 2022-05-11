Chatham-Kent firefighters battle large pallet fire in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent firefighters battle a large pallet fire in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire Department) Chatham-Kent firefighters battle a large pallet fire in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire Department)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver