Chatham-Kent fire officials warn residents to stay off Black Bridge

Chatham-Kent fire officials are asking residents to steer clear of Black Bridge due to safety concerns following a fire Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to fire at the bridge around 6 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find railway ties and wooden bridge decking ignited.

Fire officials say the blaze was quickly extinguished.

There was severe damage to the structure and large gaps in the decking have impacted the integrity of the bridge, officials say.

Officials also remind the public the Black Bridge is private property and any access to the area is trespassing.