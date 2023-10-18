Windsor

    • Chatham-Kent fire crews quickly extinguish blaze at railroad

    Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent fire crews were able to quickly extinguish an afternoon rubber fire on Wednesday.

    Fire officials say crews from stations 1 and 2 responded to the end of Wellington Street East around 2:05 p.m. for a blaze involving rubber railroad crossing panels.

    Officials say the cause is undetermined and there were no injuries.

    Firefighters are still on scene to extinguish hot spots.  

