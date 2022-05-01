Chatham-Kent fire crews fight two separate fires on same street

Chatham-Kent fire crews were kept busy on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg after being called to the same area twice for separate blazes.

Crews attended the first fire around 7:10 p.m. Saturday at 475 Wallace St. to extinguish an apartment fire.

Fire officials say the fire started in a third floor apartment and crews were able to contain the flames to the one unit.

Several apartments underneath did, however, sustain water damage following the fire.

There were no injuries.

The scene is being held by the fire department for investigation.

Crews were back to Wallace St. just eight hours later for a second fire at the address 595 after receiving reports of smoke coming from the boarded up property.

Officials say when firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the second floor of the of the multi-unit building with flames coming from a rear door.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze from the open door but had to work for several hours to gain access to the rest of the boarded building.

Firefighters completed searches to ensure the area was empty before returning it back to the property owner.

No injuries were reported and the cause and damage estimate are undetermined.