Advertisement
Chatham-Kent fire crews battle wheat field blaze
Published Thursday, July 15, 2021 8:03PM EDT
Fire crews in Chatham-Kent battled a wheat field fire at 7128 Thirteenth Line on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Nearly 40 acres of wheat was lost in Chatham-Kent bush fire Thursday afternoon, fire officials say
Fire crews from Raleigh North, Raleigh South and Merlin responded to a wheat field fire at 7128 Thirteenth Line around 1:10 p.m.
Officials say the farmer was taking the wheat off when the blaze was noticed.
Wind conditions made extinguishing the fire difficult.
Officials say around 35-40 acres of standing wheat was lost in the flames.
There was no damage to any of the farm equipment or buildings.