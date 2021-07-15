WINDSOR, ONT. -- Nearly 40 acres of wheat was lost in Chatham-Kent bush fire Thursday afternoon, fire officials say

Fire crews from Raleigh North, Raleigh South and Merlin responded to a wheat field fire at 7128 Thirteenth Line around 1:10 p.m.

Officials say the farmer was taking the wheat off when the blaze was noticed.

Wind conditions made extinguishing the fire difficult.

Officials say around 35-40 acres of standing wheat was lost in the flames.

There was no damage to any of the farm equipment or buildings.