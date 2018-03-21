Chatham-Kent fire crews battle two blazes
Firefighters rescued pets after a blaze on Princess Street in Chatham on Wednesday, March 20, 2018. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 11:22AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 21, 2018 11:55AM EDT
Some residents were displaced and firefighters in Chatham rescued pets from a duplex on Princess Street Wednesday evening.
When crews arrived on scene, they found a working fire in the upper apartment of the home. Firefighters forced entry into the upper apartment, conducted a primary search and extinguished the fire.
Four tenants were displaced and victim services is helping to find accommodations.
Damage is estimated at $250,000.
Fire crews from Chatham and Wallaceburg also battled another blaze at a home at 79 Highbury Cres. in Wallaceburg.
It was called in about 9 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters took an offensive attack, protecting surrounding homes from the large flames and extinguishing the fire.
The Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate both fires.