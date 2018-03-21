

CTV Windsor





Some residents were displaced and firefighters in Chatham rescued pets from a duplex on Princess Street Wednesday evening.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a working fire in the upper apartment of the home. Firefighters forced entry into the upper apartment, conducted a primary search and extinguished the fire.

Four tenants were displaced and victim services is helping to find accommodations.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Fire crews from Chatham and Wallaceburg also battled another blaze at a home at 79 Highbury Cres. in Wallaceburg.

It was called in about 9 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters took an offensive attack, protecting surrounding homes from the large flames and extinguishing the fire.

The Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate both fires.