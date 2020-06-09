WINDSOR, ONT. -- After collecting more than 50,000 personal protective equipment items, the Thames Campus Arena donation centre in Chatham-Kent will be closing.

The final day of operation is Friday June 19, PPE donations will be accepted from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Chatham-Kent always comes through,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff. “Whether it’s the PPE drive or the May 16 Miracle, the generosity is deep and genuine. I can’t thank residents enough for how they’ve come together in this time of need.”

Since the donation centre started on April 15, it has accepted:

33,950 gloves

18,200 disposable face masks

160 N95 masks

200 KN95 masks

1,245 handmade face masks

76 handmade scrub caps

570 visors and shields

54 goggles

100 ear savers

25 intubation boxes

A total of 54,612 items were donated by 32 organizations and individuals.

While the donation centre is closing, the municipality will still accept donations of gloves, disposable masks and disinfecting wipes.

Community donations will be accepted at the Civic Centre between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Small amounts of items can be left at the main entrance to the building at 315 King Street West. Social distancing measures will be in place during drop off.

Those with larger donations which require more than one person to carry are asked to contact the municipality at 519-360-1998 during office hours so arrangements can be made.