Nearly 100 new residents of Windsor visited Chatham-Kent on Monday to discover more about the region, its employment possibilities and tour the municipality.

The tour was developed through Geoff Wright of the Economic Development Services department in cooperation with the College Boreal.

The people on the tour visited the Chatham YMCA, Dajcor Aluminum, YA Engage, Giant Tiger, Riverview Gardens, Enviroshake, Concentrix and St. Clair College.

Mayor Randy Hope also hosted a lunch for the residents at the Civic Centre. They also heard presentations by Chatham-Kent’s Resident Attraction and Retention officials and Adult Language and Learning.