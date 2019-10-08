A Chatham-Kent councillor wants one-million trees to be planted in the municipality over the next four years.

South Kent's Anthony Ceccacci put forward the "lofty" motion, saying he hopes it takes root.

"I think it's more beneficial to put in an initiative rather than tell people what they can and can't do on their property,” says Ceccacci.

He says they want to stay as far away as possible.

“This is an initiative if you want help on your property how can we engage the conservation authority, how can we engage the municipality and say you want to plant some trees? We can help," adds Ceccacci.