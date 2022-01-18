Chatham-Kent council receives update on property vision and next steps for Wheatley

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent council received an update from staff Monday regarding the ongoing situation in Wheatley with property visitation data and next steps.

Here’s the site information provided by Thomas Kelly, General Manager of Infrastructure and Engineering Services:

Property Visitation Data – Jan. 17

105 Green Zone Properties

69 access visits completed

7 visits declined/not required

29 outstanding visits

21 waivers completed and will be schedule when safe

8 owners have not consented to pre-inspection requirements

5 Red Zone Properties

Waivers and pre-inspections required for all before any access can be provided

Winterization

32 Properties

Next Steps – Updated Jan. 17

Project Goals - Determining the following:

The ultimate source of the gas at APEC1/2 and 15 Erie St. N

If a pathway exists between APEC1 and APEC 2

If other emission points exist in the area

The permanent solution to stop the gas from venting at all emission points

At what stage will the site be secure and safe enough to allow for the reduction of the evacuation zone

At what stage will the site be secure and safe enough to allow for the return of residents and businesses

Based on all findings to date, the Provincial led Consulting company will be providing a detailed go-forward work plan in approx. two weeks

On-site technical actions currently in-process:

Complete the APEC2 connection to Separator system

Camera the well at APEC1 to confirm if it is a gas or water well

Sampling of nearby gas wells in the area and compare findings with the data recorded at APEC1/2; this action will confirm the geological formation of the gas at 15 Erie St. N

Development of a ground water monitoring program to confirm if ground water is the pathway of the gas Requires the drilling of three wells; two wells will be used to assist in the pathway analysis between APEC1 and APEC2.

A public meeting will be scheduled upon receipt of the consultant work plan.