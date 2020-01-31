Chatham-Kent council approves 2.97 per cent tax hike
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 3:33PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 31, 2020 3:34PM EST
Chatham Kent municipal offices (CTV Windsor/July 2018)
WINDSOR -- Residents in Chatham-Kent can expect to see a tax increase this year after council passed its budget Thursday night.
Three nights of deliberations resulted in a 2.97 per cent tax increase.
That works out to be an extra $86 per year on an average home assessed at about $171,000.
Initially, administration proposed a tax hike of nearly five per cent.