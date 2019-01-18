

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent's proposed budget is going on a road trip before its finalized.

The 2019 proposed budget was introduced Wednesday night at council chambers.

It calls for either a 1.7 per cent tax hike or a 2.03 tax increase, depending on the amount of funding from the provincial government.

The city is also hosting a number of open houses to gather public input.

“We want residents to be informed about municipal spending,” said councillor Brock McGregor, the budget chair. “The more information they have; the better feedback we receive as council members.”

The first sessions are set to go at the Ken Houston Memorial Agriculture Centre in Dresden, and at the same time, at the Tilbury arena from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 22.

The next meeting is Jan. 23, at the same time, at the Blenheim High School cafeteria and Wallaceburg Municipal office.

The last meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Active Lifestyle Centre on Merrit Avenue in Chatham on Jan. 24.

The first day of budget deliberations in council chambers is expected to begin on the evening of January 30 and may continue until Feb. 7.

Written and verbal presentations of up to five minutes are welcome at each meeting.

Residents are asked to check the schedule posted on the municipal 2019 budget website for updates on the timing for deputations.