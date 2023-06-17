Chatham-Kent asked to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

Residents take part in a drumming circle at Mic Mac Park in Windsor on June 21, 2019. ( Rich Garton / CTV Windsor ) Residents take part in a drumming circle at Mic Mac Park in Windsor on June 21, 2019. ( Rich Garton / CTV Windsor )

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver