Farmers across Chatham-Kent and Leamington are getting some help to protect the water quality in Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair.

The provincial government last week announced more than $3.3 million to support farmers to make their operations more environmentally sustainable.

The Progressive Conservative MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, MPP Rick Nicholls, says farmers in his riding will receive $461,244.

Nicholls says the money will help cover some of the cost for 52 local projects taking place this year and next year to reduce phosphorus from entering waterways.

“Real and locally driven action to protect our soil, air, and waterways is the positive conservative vision for the Environment” said Nicholls. “Nobody understands the connection between human activity and ecological health better than farmers do. That’s why I turn to them when reviewing new ideas on sustainability.”

The main cause of the algae blooms is phosphorus runoff from agricultural lands.

The projects involve planting over-wintering cover crops to improve soil health and reduce soil erosion losses as well as planting vegetation and trees and modifying equipment.