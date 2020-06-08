WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after eight U-Haul vehicles were spray-painted over the weekend.

Sometime between Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 a.m., police say unknown suspect(s) spray painted U-Hauls parked on Merritt Avenue.

"This crap has to stop, Chatham is getting terrible for this kind of crime," said Kevin Hood of Anne's Auto, which is a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

The graffiti consisted of the acronyms BLM, FTP and anarchy symbol.

Total damage has been estimated at $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Don Letourneau at donaldl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #7074. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.