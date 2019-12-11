CHATHAM, ONT. -- A Chatham hotel is getting in the giving spirit by offering free rooms to families with hospitalized loved ones over holidays.

The Chatham Comfort Inn at 1100 Richmond Street calls the program "Room at the Inn.”

The hotel provides complimentary accommodations to those from outside of the immediate Municipality of Chatham-Kent, who are visiting friends or loved ones at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance over the holidays.

"Being away from home during the Christmas season may not be a choice," said Sheila Bateman, general manager of the Comfort Inn. "We offer these accommodations to help bring families together during the holidays. It can be a difficult time when a family member is ill. Getting a good night's sleep is most helpful for patients' families. The hotel is only a few minutes’ drive away."

Reservations must be initiated with Admitting Department personnel of CKHA by calling 519.352.6400.

The "Room at the Inn" program is offered from Dec. 24 up to and including Dec. 26.

"For over 20 years 'Room at the Inn' has assisted our patients and their families who travel from outside of Chatham-Kent during the holiday season," said Lori Marshall, President & CEO, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. "This thoughtful program complements our delivery of Patient and Family Centred Care; we are thankful for the continued generosity of the Chatham Comfort Inn."

Guestrooms feature free in-room coffee service, free wireless Internet service, complimentary hot breakfast, and all rooms have refrigerators and microwaves.