Chatham homeowner confronts alleged car thief sleeping in vehicle
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CHATHAM, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a man has been arrested after he evaded police, but was then found sleeping in a vehicle by a homeowner.
Officers saw a stolen vehicle traveling east on Grand Ave East in Chatham early Thursday morning.
Police say the officers began a blocking maneuver and the suspect vehicle made contact with a police cruiser and fled at a high rate of speed.
Officers followed for a short time before stopping the chase due to safety concerns.
The suspect vehicle was again found outside of Chatham on a county road. The vehicle had been abandoned and the suspect had fled.
OPP were able to assist with their K9 unit and initiated a track for the suspect.
On Friday morning, a man was found sleeping in a vehicle by a homeowner in the general area of the abandoned vehicle.
The suspect fled once confronted by the homeowner and was quickly arrested.
Police say the matter remains under investigation.