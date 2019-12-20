CHATHAM, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a man has been arrested after he evaded police, but was then found sleeping in a vehicle by a homeowner.

Officers saw a stolen vehicle traveling east on Grand Ave East in Chatham early Thursday morning.

Police say the officers began a blocking maneuver and the suspect vehicle made contact with a police cruiser and fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers followed for a short time before stopping the chase due to safety concerns.

The suspect vehicle was again found outside of Chatham on a county road. The vehicle had been abandoned and the suspect had fled.

OPP were able to assist with their K9 unit and initiated a track for the suspect.

On Friday morning, a man was found sleeping in a vehicle by a homeowner in the general area of the abandoned vehicle.

The suspect fled once confronted by the homeowner and was quickly arrested.

Police say the matter remains under investigation.