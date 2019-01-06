Chatham garage fire causes $100,000 in damage
Taylor Ave. garage fire in Chatham Ont. on Jan. 6, 2019. (CK Fire)
Stefanie Masotti, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 2:12PM EST
Chatham-Kent crews responded to a detached garage fire early Sunday morning on Taylor Avenue.
Firefighters attended the scene around 2:30 am to find the garage fully involved with fire extended to the exterior of the neighboring home.
No injuries are being reported.
Damage estimate is $100,000.
The cause is undetermined.