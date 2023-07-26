Chatham father $100,000 richer after saying yes to Encore

A Chatham truck driver and longtime lottery player is celebrating his first big win – to the tune of $100,000.

Marcel Parker, 59, matched the last six of seven of Encore numbers in exact order in the July 14 Lotto Max draw.

Parker said he’s been playing the lottery every Friday for quite some time.

Early one morning, Parker hot home from work and decided to check his ticket on the OLG App.

“I didn’t have my glasses on when I scanned it,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I was shocked to discover I’d won!”

Parker ran and woke up his wife to reveal the big news.

“I was shaking from excitement,” he recounted. “Neither of us could believe it when OLG emailed me to confirm the win.”

With his winnings, Parker plans to complete some home renovations, share with family, and enjoy the rest.

“I want to get a quad bike and go off-roading,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ken’s Variety on Vanier Drive in Chatham.