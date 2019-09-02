

CTV Windsor





A bust in Chatham has taken some hard drugs off the streets.

Chatham-Kent police executed a search warrant at a home Florence Street in Chatham Saturday, netting $2,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, heroin, hydromorphone, methamphetamine and other prescription medications.

The Community Patrol Branch and Critical Incident Response Team also seized cash along with digital scales and packaging materials.

A 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Chatham were arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl, heroin, hydromorphone, and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

They've both been released on a promise to appear in court.