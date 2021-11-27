Chatham driver faces impaired charge

Windsor, Ont. -

A Chatham driver is facing charges after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel Friday afternoon.

Police say a vehicle was located, stopped, on Ninth Line in Chatham around 3:30 p.m.

After the driver received medical attention he was given drug recognition tests and he was charged with operation while impaired and possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis.

Police say the 41-year-old man was later released with a future court date.