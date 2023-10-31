WINDSOR
Windsor

    Chatham driver clocked travelling 66 km/h over speed limit

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    A 36-year-old Chatham man is facing a stunt driving charge after allegedly speeding almost double the posted limit.

    Police say an officer on general patrol around 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, saw a vehicle driving down St. Clair Street in Chatham at “a high rate of speed.”

    The officer clocked the vehicle going 146 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone and conducted a traffic stop.

    The driver of the vehicle as arrested and charged with stunt driving, police say. He was released with a summons to attend court.

    His vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days and his licence was suspended for 30 days.  

