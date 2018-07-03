

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police have charged a dog owner after finding a dog unattended in a vehicle during the hot and humid weekend.

The dog was found in a car in a parking lot on Keil Drive in Chatham as humidex values reached the mid-40s.

The owner, a 58-year-old Chatham man was charged with leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle when weather conditions are not suitable, which is contrary to the Responsible Animal Ownership by-law.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is using this opportunity to remind residents to report any incident where an animal is left in a hot car to PAWR, OSPCA at 519-310-7722 or call local police.

Owners found in contravention of the bylaw may be charged and issued a $365 fine.