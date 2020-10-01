WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's COVID-19 Assessment Centre is moving to meet an increased demand for testing.

The assessment centre is relocating to the St. Clair College HealthPlex, Chatham Campus, located at 1001 Grand Avenue West.

It will officially welcome patients for testing on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

The new location will facilitate additional capacity for testing as well as patient parking.

To accommodate booked appointments and walk-in testing on Monday, while the centre moves from its previous location at 47 Emma Street, a mobile clinic will be held by Chatham-Kent EMS and CKHA in the parking lot at the HealthPlex.

People who already have a booked appointment on this day, are asked to attend the mobile clinic where signage will direct upon entry.

CKHA's Registration department will also follow up with individuals who have booked appointments to notify of the change.

The mobile clinic is also available for those without an appointment but wait times may vary for all visitors to the mobile clinic.

“We appreciate the public's patience as we make this change over on Monday,” said a CKHA statement. Individuals are asked to bring their health card and a list of medications as well as any other information regarding allergies and past medical issues.

CKHA asks that individuals who require a COVID-19 test to continue using the online booking tool at www.assessmentbooking.ca.

Individuals who already have a test booked on or after Monday, are asked to report to the HealthPlex to receive their test. Walk-in testing will still be available at this location but due to increases in volume, wait times will vary and individuals may be asked to book an appointment or return the following day.

During the week of October 5-11, the Assessment Centre will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last appointment seen at 4:20 p.m.