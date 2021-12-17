Chatham company fined $70K after worker sustained critical injuries

Windsor, Ont. -

A Chatham-based company has been fined $70,000 after a worker was critically injured while cleaning the irrigation room in the company’s greenhouse.

Truly Green, a company that operates a tomato greenhouse, was fined following a guilty plea in Provincial Offences Court.

According to a court bulletin, a worker was asked to clean the irrigation room on Jan. 6, 2020 when the worker was critically injured after falling into a plastic tank.

The company’s irrigation room has four plastic tanks, each about eight and a half feet tall with a 2,500-gallon capacity.

At the top of and between two of the tanks there is a rotating shift shaft powered by an electric motor and gearbox. The shaft is connected to a set of paddles inside the tank which serve as agitators, when the shaft rotates the paddles stir the tanks’ contents.

The bulletin says on the date of the incident, the power shaft was not locked out and the shaft was rotating while the worker was cleaning.

While kneeling and leaning over the tank rails to clean the tank, the worker fell inside and sustained serious injuries.

The bulletin says the worker had not worked in the irrigation room before and was not provided with written instructions for cleaning the tanks. There were also no specific procedures in place or communicated to the worker.

Court determined the employer failed to provide information, instruction and supervision to protect the health and safety of the worker at a workplace.