Chatham Cenotaph damaged with blue spray paint: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after the Chatham Cenotaph was damaged with blue spray paint.

Sometime overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:40 a.m., an unknown person(s) used blue spray paint to damage the Cenotaph at Sixth Street at King Street West.

If you have any information or video to help identify the suspects, please contact Const. Jordan Tone at jordant@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.