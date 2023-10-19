Chatham car wash targeted by vandals, owner says

The owners of a small business in Chatham are fed up with how often vandals have targeted their car wash location since taking ownership last summer.

They’re now taking to social media, sharing security camera footage in an effort to deter any future criminal activity from happening.

“We've met a lot of good people, but at night there's a few people that come out that aren't so nice,” said Robert Walker, owner of the Car, Dog and Boat Wash.

Walker said since taking over of the Park Avenue East venture, there’s been more than a dozen instances of littering and petty vandalism captured on their CCTV cameras late at night.

“They're using this basically as a dumping station,” Walker explained. “It's actually pretty humorous to watch some of the video footage in the morning when you, overnight, see what's happened and some of it's kind of entertaining. It does upset you a little bit.”

Over the last several weeks their cameras have caught suspects leaving piles of garbage on the ground, trying to cut locks from coin machines and even one person reliving himself in a dog washing station.

“It just kind of rubbed us the wrong way,” he said. “I wanted to make sure people saw that so they don't do that as well.”

“We even had a fellow show up with a rotten freezer full of meat and try to rinse all that out and dump it all and just leave it in a bay. Well, I don't want to pull into a wash bay that stinks like rotten meat and has a mess all over the floors.”

Walker said he and his wife have reported several situations to Chatham-Kent police, but feel posting the security videos to Facebook may have more impact.

“There really isn't a whole lot you can do. I'd love to stay out here one night and catch these guys myself, but that's going to cause trouble too,” he said. “And so we kind of do everything we can to try and deter them.”

“It's definitely reduced the amount of garbage left here and just people doing weird things. It really only happens late at night and we just want people to feel safe here. And we want them to have a nice clean wash.”

“We just want to crack down and keep it a clean place for other people to use.”

London-based technology analyst Carmi Levy applauds small business owners for using social media to try and be more secure.

“Law enforcement has been using it in a more conventional way for years so why not expand that out to the community and make sure that more people participate in the process of bringing criminals to justice,” Levy told CTV News.

“I think it's a great idea to post on social media because it moves the process along. It recognizes that the police don't always have the resources to do this themselves and it ensures that more members of the public have an opportunity to help you keep your business safe.”

However, Levy warned there are risks to be aware of.

“There's always a risk of vigilante justice when you throw information like this out there into the public,” Levi said.

“Crowdsourcing can certainly amplify and accelerate the process by which crimes get investigated and solved. But at the same time, it also opens up the possibility that just some members of the public may have a different agenda and may point the investigation in the wrong direction. And so you certainly have to be aware of those risks when you decide to share that information with the public, that what comes back may not always be what you had intended.”

In an email to CTV News, Chatham-Kent police said they take all incidents of vandalism seriously and actively investigate to identify those responsible, encouraging everyone to report any suspicious activity to the non-emergency line.

To prevent future acts of vandalism, Chatham-Kent police advise business owners to:

Report all incidents: It is essential to report any acts of vandalism to the police. Timely reporting increases the chances of identifying the culprits and prevents further damage.

Install security measures: Consider investing in security cameras and alarm systems for your store. These measures act as deterrents and can aid in identifying and apprehending vandals.

Communicate with neighbouring businesses: Establish good communication with other store owners in your area. Sharing information and collaborating on security measures can create a safer environment for everyone.

Implement Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles: CPTED focuses on creating a physical environment that discourages criminal behaviour. Some CPTED strategies include improving lighting, maintaining clear sightlines, and securing entrances and windows.

Engage with the community: Participate in community policing initiatives and neighbourhood watch programs. Building strong relationships with law enforcement and fellow community members can help deter crime and increase the chances of early detection.

