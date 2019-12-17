Charles Clark Square and Lanspeary Lions outdoor rinks reopen for skating
Charles Clark Square opens for skating in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
There are once again more options for skating in Windsor.
The City of Windsor’s Parks and Recreation staff announced Tuesday that preparations are complete and public skating is open for the season at both Charles Clark Square and the Lanspeary Lions outdoor rinks.
Charles Clark Square
Skating at Charles Clark Square is free.
Supervised Hours of Operation (weather permitting):
- · Monday to Friday, 3:30pm to 10:30pm
- · Saturday and Sunday, 8: 00am to 10:30pm
- · Family Day (Feb. 18), 8:00am to 10:30pm
Holidays Hours (weather permitting):
Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, inclusive: 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily, except the rink will close at 3 p.m. December 24 and 31. All Saints Church will be offering free skate lending again. Skaters are welcome to visit the church on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 12 noon to borrow a pair.
Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink
The covered, yet open air Lanspeary Lions Rink offers other options. There are primetime ice rental slots open for both weekdays and weekends and during the holidays. To view availability, check out activewindsor.ca
- 2019 rates range from $106 to $121.75 per hour.
- Free Public skating is also offered every Tuesday to Friday from 4-5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-3 p.m.
- To book a weekly game, or for a one-time family skate, call 519-253-2300 ext. 2714 to rent your timeslot.