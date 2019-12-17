There are once again more options for skating in Windsor.

The City of Windsor’s Parks and Recreation staff announced Tuesday that preparations are complete and public skating is open for the season at both Charles Clark Square and the Lanspeary Lions outdoor rinks.

Charles Clark Square

Skating at Charles Clark Square is free.

Supervised Hours of Operation (weather permitting):

· Monday to Friday, 3:30pm to 10:30pm

· Saturday and Sunday, 8: 00am to 10:30pm

· Family Day (Feb. 18), 8:00am to 10:30pm

Holidays Hours (weather permitting):

Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, inclusive: 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily, except the rink will close at 3 p.m. December 24 and 31. All Saints Church will be offering free skate lending again. Skaters are welcome to visit the church on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 12 noon to borrow a pair.

Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink

The covered, yet open air Lanspeary Lions Rink offers other options. There are primetime ice rental slots open for both weekdays and weekends and during the holidays. To view availability, check out activewindsor.ca