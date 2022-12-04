Charity event fundraises for youth mental health in Essex County

A brand new fundraiser took place in Essex County on Saturday, all in the name of supporting youth mental health.

Live music, shopping vendors and activities for people of all ages were all part of the first annual Local Fest.

The event was hosted by 519 Culture at the Blooming Garden until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Proceeds raised from the free event will go to Noah’s House, a charity that aims to close the gap on mental health support in a non-clinical setting for people aged 11 to 25.

Organizers said they picked Noah’s house as their charity of choice due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on youth mental health.

"This is necessary to bring awareness and to know that they’re not alone and that all these people are here to support,” said Candyce Mollard, culture event manager.

“We are 100 per cent all about supporting local. We love everyone local, whether they’re service-based or product-based so this was just a natural progression to really bring everyone together,” added Serena Ellwood, 519 Culture owner.