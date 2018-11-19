Charges pending in Walker Road crash
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 6:18AM EST
Provincial police say charges are expected following a single vehicle crash in Essex county Sunday night.
Police say a car was eastbound on County Road 18 when it veered off the road at the intersection with Walker Road. The car struck a hydro pole and came to stop in a field.
A female driver and male passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Walker Road was closed for several hours while police investigated and repairs were made to the hydro pole.